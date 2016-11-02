* Leicester held to a goalless draw by Danish side FC Copenhagen

* Leicester's Christian Fuchs made a second-half goalline clearance

* Copenhagen had plenty of set pieces but failed to create many clear-cut chances

* Leicester host Club Bruges next, while Copenhagen are at home to Porto

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 Leicester City missed the chance to book an early spot in the Champions League's knockout stages as they were held to a scoreless draw by FC Copenhagen in Group G on Wednesday.

Copenhagen's only previous loss in 27 competitive games was a 1-0 reverse to Leicester in their Champions League clash two weeks ago, and on several occasions the Danes threatened to take all three points on home turf.

Their best chance came in the 70th minute when Leicester defender Christian Fuchs cleared Benjamin Verbic's effort off the line as the home side pressed forward while the visitors' keeper Kasper Schmeichel made a smart save from Andreas Cornelius in the dying minutes.

Riyad Mahrez was once again the most influential creative presence in Claudio Ranieri's side, but after winning their first three Champions League group games, the Foxes had to settle for a draw on a chilly night in Copenhagen.

Leicester top the group with 10 points from four games, while Copenhagen are third on five, two behind Porto, who beat Club Bruges 1-0.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; Editing by Toby Davis)