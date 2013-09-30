Ajax's coach Frank De Boer waits for the start of their Champions League soccer match against Barcelona at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Ajax Amsterdam plan to ambush AC Milan up front when they host the Italians in their Champions League Group H match on Tuesday, coach Frank de Boer said on Monday.

"Milan have a tremendous attack and a stable midfield," De Boer told reporters, hinting he felt their defence was vulnerable.

De Boer said he wanted his men to carry on the momentum from their 6-0 rout of Go Ahead Eagles last weekend, before acknowledging "of course you cannot compare the two teams".

Ajax scored four goals in a five-minute blitz at the start of the second half in the Dutch League match.

Ajax lost their opening Group H game 4-0 in Barcelona and cannot afford another setback if they are to have any chance of securing one of the top two places in the group.

"The home game against AC Milan and the match after that against Celtic are the games in which we must take the points," de Boer, who played in Ajax's 1-0 win over Milan in the 1995 final, said.

"I have the feeling that we can play well and profit from mistakes. I don't have a team that can wait and counter attack. Milan had problems with that when we met them three years ago."

Ajax beat Milan 2-0 away and drew 1-1 in the Netherlands in the group stages in 2010. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Tony Goodson and Pritha Sarkar)