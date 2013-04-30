Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during their Champions League semi-final second leg soccer match against Borussia Dortmund at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Pere

MADRID Borussia Dortmund survived a stirring Real Madrid fightback to reach the Champions League final on Tuesday with a 4-3 aggregate victory despite losing 2-0 after conceding late goals at an electric Bernabeu.

Real looked down and out before substitute Karim Benzema scored from close range in the 83rd minute and Sergio Ramos struck five minutes later but with the home fans going wild as they urged their team forward Dortmund held on.

Jose Mourinho's Real team had missed several early chances before Dortmund settled and as the hosts committed men forward in the second half the visitors squandered several opportunities of their own before their defence was breached twice.

Dortmund, the European champions in 1997 on their only appearance in the final, will play German rivals Bayern Munich or Barcelona in the May 25 showpiece at Wembley stadium. Barca trail 4-0 heading into Wednesday's second leg at the Nou Camp.

"They really put pressure on us and we let in two goals towards the end and then it really became tense," Dortmund substitute Kevin Grosskreutz told Sky Television.

"But we have a great squad, super fans such a great club we just deserved to go through."

FIRED UP

Real defender Sergio Ramos told Spanish broadcaster TVE: "It's a shame. You can lose and football is like that but when you lose it should be with this version of Real Madrid.

"If we had come out playing like we did tonight in Dortmund things would be very different."

With Spanish King Juan Carlos watching from the VIP tribune and chants of "Yes we can!" echoing around Real's giant arena, the home supporters unveiled an enormous mosaic depicting the Champions League trophy before kickoff.

Nine-times European champions Real were fired up and took the game to Dortmund early on and Gonzalo Higuain drew a smart save from Roman Weidenfeller in the fourth minute.

Dortmund looked nervous but while also managing to get forward and Robert Lewandowski, who scored all four of the German side's goals in last week's 4-1 first-leg victory, volleyed straight at Diego Lopez in the 13th minute.

Real's Cristiano Ronaldo had an almost identical chance moments later which Weidenfeller again did well to keep out.

After Dortmund playmaker Mario Goetze was forced off injured in the 14th minute, his Germany team mate Mesut Ozil had a golden chance to open Real's account when he was clean through on goal but his low strike flew narrowly wide of the post.

RESTLESS FANS

With Dortmund pressuring the Real players and denying them time on the ball, the home support began to get restless as the chances for the hosts started to dry up.

By halftime the Dortmund fans were starting to make themselves heard and the "Yes we cans!" from the frustrated local fans seemed increasingly half-hearted.

As the second half began, Real's Portuguese coach Mourinho cut a worried-looking figure on the side of the pitch and striker Benzema immediately began to warm up.

Dortmund had two chances early in the second period and both fell to Lewandowski. The Poland forward struck a wild shot over the bar in the 49th and then raced clear onto a Marco Reus pass a minute later but smashed his effort against the crossbar.

Mourinho made a double substitution in the 57th minute when Benzema and Kaka replaced Higuain and Fabio Coentrao but it was Dortmund who looked more threatening by that stage.

Madrid goalkeeper Diego Lopez somehow managed to scramble across to deny Ilkay Guendogan who had the goal at his mercy and Lewandowski's shot was blocked by Michael Essien in the 76th.

Ozil crossed for Benzema to give Real a sliver of hope seven minutes from time and Ramos then smashed the ball into the roof of the net to set up a frantic finale but it was all too late.

"We had a lot of chances in the first half to take the lead that we didn't take and in the end we didn't make it." added Ramos.

(Additional reporting by Karolos Grohmann in Berlin, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)