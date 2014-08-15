ZURICH Aug 15 Polish champions Legia Warsaw have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the forfeit which led to them being eliminated from the Champions League despite beating Celtic 6-1 on aggregate.

CAS said in a statement that Legia, who fielded an ineligible player for only a few minutes with the tie already won, had also asked for "urgent provisional measures" which would allow them to take part in the playoff round next week.

"Legia requests urgent provisional measures from CAS allowing the Polish club to participate in the play-offs of the Champions League (Aug. 20 and Aug. 26)," CAS said in a statement.

"More generally, the club requests that the UEFA decision be set aside and that all sanctions against the club and the player (Bartosz) Bereszynski be annulled."

As it stands, Celtic are set to face Slovenian champions Maribor away on Aug. 20 in the final round of qualification for European soccer's premier competition with the return on Aug 26.

The winners of the two-legged tie would book a place in the lucrative group stage.

Legia were stripped of their place in the playoff round because they brought on Bereszynski, who was suspended, for the last few minutes of the second leg which they won 2-0 against the Scottish champions at Murrayfield.

UEFA awarded Celtic a 3-0 win as punishment meaning the Scottish side advanced on away goals after the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.

Legia thought Bereszynski was eligible but because he had not been registered in their squad for their previous three matches he had not sufficiently served his ban.

Legia, who last qualified for the group stage in 1995/96, also missed two penalties in the first leg, which they won 4-1. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)