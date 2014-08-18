BERNE Aug 18 Legia Warsaw's request for provisional measures that would have allowed them to take part in the Champions League playoff round pending an appeal has been denied by the Court of Arbtration for Sport (CAS).

The Polish club were eliminated from the competition when they forfeited the second leg of their third qualifying round tie against Celtic, for fielding an ineligible player.

The CAS decision means that Celtic will face Maribor over two legs for a place in the group stage. (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)