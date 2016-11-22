* Leicester survived a second-half fightback to beat Club Bruges 2-1

* English side reached the last 16 in their debut Champions League season

* Leicester's Okazaki opened the scoring with a near-post volley

* Mahrez made it 2-0 to Leicester from the penalty spot

* Jose Izquierdo scored a fine individual goal for the visitors

* Leicester are next away at Porto, Bruges host Copenhagen

LEICESTER, England, Nov 22 Leicester City added another tale of remarkable success to an incredible year by reaching the last 16 of the Champions League in their debut season with a 2-1 victory over Club Bruges on Tuesday.

A volley from Shinji Okazaki and a Riyad Mahrez penalty put Leicester two goals ahead in the first half and they managed to see off a revival from the visitors who pulled one back with a fine individual effort after the break from Jose Izquierdo.

The result moved the Premier League champions to 13 points from five matches and not only ensured their spot in the knockout stages, but also their status as Group G winners with one match to spare.

It was a mixed performance, however, from Claudio Ranieri's side who were scintillating in the first half but much more like the team that has struggled in the Premier League this season after the break as the visitors pegged them back.

(Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)