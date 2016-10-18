* Leicester maintained perfect record with 1-0 win over Copenhagen

* Riyad Mahrez effort helped City shrug off weekend defeat

* Slimani had goal ruled out for offside in the second half

* The teams play each other in the reverse fixture on Nov. 2

LEICESTER, England, Oct 18 Leicester City are on the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after a 1-0 win over Copenhagen on Tuesday continued to defy their domestic woes and kept up a perfect record in Group G.

For the third time this term Leicester went into a Champions League game on the back of a heavy Premier League defeat but they shrugged off the disappointment to secure a third straight win in the competition thanks to Riyad Mahrez's 40th-minute goal.

It was no vintage show from Claudio Ranieri's men, who lost 3-0 at Chelsea on Saturday, although they were unfortunate not to triumph by a bigger margin after Islam Slimani had a goal harshly ruled out for offside in the second half.

Leicester, on nine points, are now five clear of second- placed Copenhagen who suffered their first defeat in 24 matches in all competitions. Porto also have four points after beating Club Bruges 2-1 in Belgium. (Writing by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)