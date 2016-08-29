Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has said the club will look to enjoy competing against Europe's elite in their Champions League debut.

The English champions were drawn in Group G along with Porto, Club Bruges and FC Copenhagen in the Champions League after winning the English top-flight title for the first time in their history.

"We'll take anyone. We will always give it our all and it's a new experience for us so we're going to go out and enjoy it," the 29-year-old told British media on Monday.

"They will obviously be doing their homework on us because they won't have seen that much and we'll be doing exactly the same."

The England international scored his first league goal of the season as Leicester beat Swansea City on Saturday to get their opening win of the campaign.

"We weren't meant to win the league were we? We're not meant to win it this year either. We're just enjoying ourselves," he added.

"We know we can hurt teams. People saw that last year, so we'll just keep going out on that pitch enjoying ourselves."

