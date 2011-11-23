LEVERKUSEN, Germany Nov 23 Bayer
Leverkusen's Manuel Friedrich stunned Chelsea with a last-gasp
header to secure a 2-1 victory on Wednesday and leave Champions
League Group E wide open with one round to play.
Didier Drogba had fired the visitors ahead with a low drive
three minutes into the second half but substitute Eren Derdiyok
levelled with a far-post header in the 73rd minute.
Germany's Leverkusen, who face Genk in their last group
match in December, top the group on nine points, one ahead of
Chelsea and Valencia.
The visitors had a first stab at the Leverkusen defence with
Daniel Sturridge outpacing Michal Kadlec down the right but his
cutback into the box was well handled by keeper 19-year-old
keeper Bernd Leno.
After an opening 20-minute spell spent in a midfield
tug-of-war the game gradually opened up with Leverkusen's
Michael Ballack, in his 100th European appearance, heading a
corner onto the crossbar in the 32nd minute.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)