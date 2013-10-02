LEVERKUSEN, Germany Oct 2 Bayer Leverkusen needed a last-gasp goal from substitute Jens Hegeler to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 in the Champions League and notch their first Group A win on Wednesday.

Hegeler sailed in a free kick in stoppage time to earn the winner on his debut.

Leverkusen, who lost their opening game 4-2 at Manchester United, scored on the stroke of halftime with captain Simon Rolfes sliding in after seeing his powerful header saved.

The Spaniards, in the competition for the first time after a decade, levelled early in the second half with Mexican Carlos Vela scoring on the rebound after keeper Bernd Leno saved his 52nd minute penalty.

The Germans, who won all home games in their previous two Champions League group stage appearances in 2004 and 2011, are on three points. Sociedad, who lost their opener 2-0 against Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk, are in bottom place. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)