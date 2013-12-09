SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain Dec 9 Bayer Leverkusen must play with the same intensity that helped beat Borussia Dortmund on Saturday if they are to give themselves a chance of making the Champions League last 16 at Real Sociedad on Tuesday, coach Sami Hyypia said.

Leverkusen's 1-0 success at Dortmund cemented their hold on second place in the Bundesliga and they need leaders Manchester United to avoid defeat at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in Tuesday's other Group A game if they are to progress in Europe's elite club competition.

"We got a big confidence boost in Dortmund and now we want to make use of the tailwind," Hyypia told a news conference on Monday.

"The key will be to bring the same level of intensity to the match," added the former Finland and Liverpool defender.

Leverkusen (seven points) will be through with a victory at eliminated Sociedad (one) in San Sebastian if Shakhtar (eight) fail to win at United (11).

A draw would be enough for the German side if Shakhtar lost thanks to their superior head-to-head record over the Ukrainians.

Sociedad, back in the Champions League for the first time in a decade, have had a hugely disappointing campaign but are unlikely to grant Leverkusen any favours at their Anoeta stadium in the Basque Country.

They will want to end on a high and add to their solitary goal in five games, scored in a 2-1 defeat at Leverkusen in October.

"We are not going to be lacking in motivation tomorrow," coach Jagoba Arrasate told a news conference.

"We want to end this group stage with a win in front of our fans and it's a very important match for us," he added. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)