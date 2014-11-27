LONDON Beleaguered Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted by his team's resilience following the 2-2 draw with Ludogorets on Wednesday which gave them a good chance of reaching the Champions League last 16.

Liverpool need to beat Basel in their final Group B game at Anfield and Rodgers was delighted by the way they recovered from conceding an early goal in Bulgaria following four successive defeats.

"We showed wonderful character," Rodgers told reporters. "If you go a goal behind in this competition you need great spirit and character of team."

Goals by Rickie Lambert and Jordan Henderson put Liverpool ahead but the defensive frailty which has plagued them this season resurfaced to allow Ludogorets a late equaliser.

"We were disappointed with the goal at the end but that's irrelevant," Rodgers said.

"It is all in our hands going into last game -- I can't ask any more than that. I'm happy to rely on us playing in front of our fans in the final game."

Rodgers acknowledged that Liverpool's Premier League form has been unacceptable, six defeats in 12 matches leaving them 12th in the table after finishing runners-up last season.

"In the Premier League we have not been good enough in our performances or consistency - that's my responsibility," Rodgers said.

"In the Champions League, it was always going to be a very close group and all the teams in there have showed they are good teams.

"Thankfully we've had a good result against Ludogorets. We would have liked to win, we should have won, but didn't."

Liverpool host Stoke City on Saturday and also play Leicester City and Sunderland before the showdown against Swiss champions Basel on Dec. 9.

