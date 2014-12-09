LIVERPOOL Dec 9 Liverpool's Champions League challenge ended in a 1-1 draw against FC Basel, who booked their spot in the last 16 on Tuesday after withstanding a late fightback sparked by a stunning Steven Gerrard free kick.

Gerrard curled the ball into the top corner with eight minutes remaining to cancel out Fabian Frei's rasping first-half drive, but the Premier League side, who had been reduced to 10 men following the second half sending off of Lazar Markovic, could not find the crucial winner.

Barring their late flurry, it was a largely a dismal home performance from Liverpool who finished third in Group B on five points, two adrift of second place Basel.

Liverpool, whose poor start to the season shows no sign of improving, will now drop into the demanding Europa League. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Brian Homewood)