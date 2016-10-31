Britain Football Soccer - Arsenal v PFC Ludogorets Razgrad - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group A - Emirates Stadium, London, England - 19/10/16Arsenal's Hector Bellerin speaks to the linesman before taking a throw inAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge

SOFIA Striker Theo Walcott, midfielder Santi Cazorla and defenders Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal will miss Arsenal's Champions League Group A game at Bulgarian club Ludogorets on Tuesday.

"Nacho, Hector, Santi and Theo haven't travelled," manager Arsene Wenger told a news conference at the Vasil Levski Stadium on Monday.

Arsenal and Paris St Germain, who play Basel on Tuesday, are joint top with seven points from three matches and Wenger urged his players to win the group in order to improve the chances of getting a better draw in the knockout stage.

Ludogorets and Basel have one point.

"It's our prime target to win the group," said Wenger. "We have a home game with Paris St Germain to come so we have a good opportunity tomorrow.

"For the second leg of the last 16 at home, if it goes to extra-time or penalties...it's a little advantage. We have paid the price many times when we've finished second in the group, having to play Barcelona or Bayern Munich."

Two weeks ago Arsenal crushed Ludogorets 6-0 at the Emirates Stadium with Mesut Ozil scoring a hat-trick.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tony Jimenez)