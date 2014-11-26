Players of Ludogorets and Liverpool react at the and of their Champions League Group B soccer match at Vassil Levski stadium in Sofia, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SOFIA A late header from defender Georgi Terziev earned Ludogorets a 2-2 Champions League draw with an unimpressive Liverpool on Wednesday that left the English side facing a winner-takes-all final match with FC Basel.

Ludogorets went ahead in the third minute when Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet failed to deal with an awkward bounce following Marcelinho's long-range effort and Dani Abalo was on hand to tap in from close range.

Liverpool levelled five minutes later when Rickie Lambert netted a header from close range following farcical defending by Romania centre back Cosmin Moti.

Jordan Henderson made it 2-1 eight minutes before the break, making no mistake at the back post from Raheem Sterling's precise left-wing cross.

Yet the home side refused to surrender and Terziev headed home with four minutes remaining.

Liverpool, who were beaten and failed to score in their previous three games in Group B, kept alive their hopes of advancing to the Champions League knockout stage.

The Reds are third in the standings on four points, two behind Basel, and need to beat the Swiss side at Anfield in the final round of Group B matches to secure qualification for the last 16.

Ludogorets visit runaway leaders Real Madrid in their final match.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers made three changes to the team that were beaten by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, but his side were still shaky at the back and devoid of creativity.

