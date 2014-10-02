SOFIA Oct 2 It was a case of so near yet so far for the unheralded Ludogorets who once again shone in defeat in their 2-1 loss to holders Real Madrid in their home debut in the Champions League's group stage.

A few weeks ago, the little-known Bulgarian champions, who don't even have a suitable stadium for European matches, were only dreaming to be among the guests at European soccer's rich men's party.

After producing memorable performances against five-time winners Liverpool and then against the millionaires of Madrid on Wednesday, the Eagles were left to rue missed chances to avoid defeats in their opening two games in Group B.

"It's unpleasant when you play so well and lose," playoff hero Cosmin Moti, who almost doubled Ludogorets's lead when he headed into the side netting as Real continued to look vulnerable from set pieces, said. "We can't be satisfied, I think we deserved more."

Romania centre back Moti had to go in goal for the penalty shootout in the second leg of their playoff tie against Steaua Bucharest, saving two spot kicks to put his side through.

Moti became such a hero that the club have named a stand after him at their 8,000-capacity Ludogorets Arena in the little town of Razgrad.

"We deserved at least a point against Liverpool and it's the same against Real," added Moti. "Unfortunately, we lost the two matches at the end. We still don't have a point after two good matches."

Ludogorets impressed with their tenacity and ball skills, losing only 2-1 to Liverpool after a penalty in added time in a pulsating match at Anfield two weeks ago.

They served another notice of their potential at the Champions League, almost holding Real who needed a goal by substitute Karim Benzema 13 minutes from time to steal the points at the Vasil Levski national stadium in Sofia.

"But I'm convinced we'll continue playing like that and we'll win at last," said Moti.

Ludogorets host Basel on Oct. 22 and then visit the Swiss champions on Nov. 4 before playing at home against Liverpool.

KEY DECISIONS

Ludogorets coach Georgi Dermendzhiev was generous in his praise of "galactic" Real, calling them "the best team in the world" before the clash on Wednesday but the defeat left something of a bitter after-taste.

"Of course, I'm disappointed," said Dermendzhiev. "We were brave, courageous and played with no fear against the reigning European champions. We played as an equal to Real and I am delighted with our performance, we could have earned a draw.

"The group is tough, all three teams (Liverpool, Basel and Ludogorets) may even fight for the second spot."

Marcelinho, who tormented the Real defence with his pace and ball control after opening the score with an early close-range header, said Ludogorets's "magnificent display" had not resulted in a win mainly because of some key refereeing decisions that went against them.

"It was a great game but the result is bad because the referee awarded them two penalties," the skilful Brazilian midfielder said. "There're some great players in Real and I don't think they need that."

Cristiano Ronaldo had his penalty brilliantly saved by keeper Vladislav Stoyanov after 10 minutes but the Portuguese striker did manage to convert another from the spot midway through the first half for his 69th goal in the competition.

It was Ronaldo's first Champions League penalty miss in nine attempts. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)