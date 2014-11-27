SOFIA Nov 27 Ludogorets could be forgiven for daring to dream of another Europa League run in the new year after snatching a 2-2 draw against a sluggish Liverpool on a bitterly cold night at the Vasil Levski stadium on Wednesday.

The Bulgarian champions need an improbable win at holders Real Madrid in their final Champions League Group B match next month to finish third and secure a last-32 spot in Europe's second-tier club competition.

Ludogorets, who became the first Bulgarian side to win a Champions League group match, are bottom, behind Liverpool on goal difference and two points behind second-placed Basel.

"We totally outplayed Liverpool, they scored twice after our mistakes, so we can beat Real," said centre back Georgi Terziev, who nodded home a well-worked corner at the back post in the dying minutes to earn Ludogorets a deserved point.

As has been the case often this season, Liverpool were shaky at the back and devoid of creativity, and only the Bulgarians' lack of composure and belief in the last third of the field prevented them from securing a memorable win.

Ludogorets, playing in the Champions League group stage for the first time, could even secure a Europa League berth with a draw in Madrid if Basel beat Liverpool at Anfield in the final round of matches.

"It's not impossible to win in Madrid, we've gained experience and confidence after playing in the Europa League last season and this could help us," Terziev said of the Razgrad-based side's run to the last 16 a year ago.

"We're talking about Real Madrid but we'll go to Santiago Bernabeu to win," Ludogorets winger Mihail Alexandrov said, adding that he hoped Real would underestimate them.

"I'm optimistic and I'll hope until the last moment."

Last month, Ludogorets produced a classy and confident performance against runway group leaders Real in Bulgaria with Karim Benzema coming off the bench to earn the Spaniards a nervy 2-1 win with a late strike. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John O'Brien)