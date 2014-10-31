SOFIA Oct 31 Ludogorets geared up for their Champions League clash at Basel next week with a resounding 4-0 win at lowly Marek Dupnitsa on Friday, cutting CSKA Sofia's lead at the top of the Bulgarian league to four points.

Spanish winger Dani Abalo and Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho were on target before the break. Slovenian striker Roman Bezjak added one midway through the second half and Abalo completed the rout with a fine lob six minutes from time.

Georgi Dermendzhiev's side, who visit Basel at St Jakob-Park on Tuesday, now have 28 points from 14 matches. CSKA, who face Slavia Sofia on Saturday, are top on 32.

Colombian fullback Brayan Angulo produced a solid performance and is expected to make his debut in the Champions League's group stage, replacing suspended Yordan Minev, who scored the late winner in Ludogorets's 1-0 victory over Basel in Sofia.

Ludogorets, along with Basel and Liverpool, have three points from three matches and look set to contest second spot in the Group B behind runaway leaders Real Madrid.

