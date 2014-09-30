SOFIA, Sept 30 Coach Georgi Dermendzhiev and playoff hero Cosmin Moti believe that tiny Ludogorets can upset "the biggest team in the world" when they play holders Real Madrid on their home debut in the Champions League's group stage on Wednesday.

"Real Madrid are a galactic team. You know their budget and their players," Dermendzhiev told a news conference at the Vasil Levski national stadium on Tuesday. "It is an honour for us to play against the biggest team in the world."

"But despite the huge difference in class, our players are ready and well-prepared.

"We've talked a lot with the players. I'm telling you honestly and responsibly, I'm not worried and we're not afraid. I want my players to be calm and give their best in this game."

Ludogorets, who are based in the small town of Razgrad, were tipped to struggle in their first appearance in the Champions League's group phase.

The Bulgarian champions, however, have impressed with their tenacity and ball skills, losing only 2-1 to Liverpool after a penalty in added time in a pulsating match at Anfield two weeks ago.

"It seems Real are expected not only to win their matches but play entertaining football, too, and I think it's our chance," said Dermendzhiev, who replaced Stoycho Stoev after Ludogorets's goalless draw at home to Partizan Belgrade in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying-round tie.

The club's rise from obscurity began four years ago, when wealthy Bulgarian businessman Kiril Domuschiev took over the club and his investments started to pay dividends.

The Eagles have since had the upper hand over the traditional powerhouses of Bulgarian football - CSKA Sofia and their bitter city rivals, Levski - winning three successive league titles and reaching the Europa League's last 16 last season.

"We'll play against the best players in the world, but we are confident that if we play as a team, we can stop them," said crowd favourite Moti, who had to go in goal for the penalty shootout in the second leg of their playoff tie against Steaua Bucharest, saving two spot kicks to put his side through.

Moti became such a hero that the club have named a stand after him at their 8,000-capacity Ludogorets Arena in Razgrad, which does not meet the required standards for the Champions League group match, which has been switched to the national stadium.

"Every player dreams to play against the best," added Moti. "We'll try to play as well as we did against Liverpool.

"We know it'll be difficult, but we'll fight. We hope for a good result." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, Editing by Neville Dalton)