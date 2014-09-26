SOFIA, Sept 26 Bulgarian champions Ludogorets will have to shackle Cristiano Ronaldo if they are to have any chance of getting a result against Real Madrid, CSKA Sofia's giant-killing former manager Asparuh Nikodimov told Reuters on Friday.

Ludogorets, based in the small Bulgarian town of Razgrad, face holders Real in their much-anticipated Champions League home debut at the Vasil Levski national stadium in Sofia on Wednesday.

"I think Ludogorets can win a point or even beat Real but they have to stop Ronaldo," said the 69-year-old Nikodimov, who was the architect of CSKA's European Cup victories over then champions Nottingham Forest in 1980 and Liverpool two years later.

The Bulgarian underdogs, whose 8,000-capacity Ludogorets Arena is not suitable to host European matches, produced a classy and confident display at Liverpool in their opening group B match, before losing 2-1 after conceding a stoppage-time penalty.

Real thrashed Swiss champions Basel 5-1 with Ronaldo, last season's Champions League top scorer with 17 goals, netting the Spanish side's third.

Since then, the Portuguese striker has been scoring for fun with seven goals in his last two matches, as Real netted 13 times against Deportivo La Coruna and Elche in La Liga.

"Real are playing very fast and they look in much better shape than Liverpool, but they'll suffer if Ludogorets find a way to isolate Ronaldo or limit his runs," said Nikodimov, who played for Bulgaria at the 1970 and 1974 World Cup finals.

"Ludogorets defenders are capable of making his life difficult. Of course, there are other top class forwards at Real but Ronaldo is something special, he can win matches with one touch."

NO FEAR

Nikodimov believes Ludogorets's players will have to be mentally strong and not be overawed by their opponents.

"Ludogorets played very well against Liverpool and I think they can do it again against Real if they remain confident and not let their emotions get the better of them," said Nikodimov.

"They have to act without fear. But even if they fail to win points against Real, they'll still have a chance of finishing second or third in the group given Liverpool's form," added Nikodimov, who won six league titles with CSKA as a player and then led them to five titles as coach.

Ludogorets had a number of stand-out performers at Anfield, including Marcelinho, Mihail Alexandrov and Dani Abalo, whose intelligent play was a credit to the astute work of their coach Georgi Dermendzhiev.

Spanish winger Abalo scored the only goal for Ludogorets, who reached the last 16 in the Europa League last season.

The Razgrad-based side have been in good form since the Liverpool defeat, scoring nine goals in their last two games, giving them hope that they could become the first Bulgarian team to get past the Champions League group stage.

Ludogorets announced on Friday that the 43,600-capacity Vasil Levski stadium was sold out following a ticket-buying frenzy. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)