PARIS Olympique Lyonnais will wait until the last minute to decide if keeper Anthony Lopes is fit to play in Wednesday's Champions League decider against Sevilla after firecrackers were thrown at him during a Ligue 1 game, coach Bruno Genesio said.

Lopes was taken to hospital with hearing problems after the incident, which occurred in the first half of Lyon's game at Metz on Saturday.

The match was abandoned with Metz leading 1-0.

"Anthony Lopes is recovering slowly from the shock. He will train today and we will decide tomorrow morning," Genesio told a news conference on Tuesday.

"He is a bit better, it could have been worse," added captain Maxime Gonalons.

Lyon are third in Group H on seven points, three adrift of second-placed Sevilla, and will qualify for the first knockout round if they win by at least a two-goal margin.

