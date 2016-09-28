Jean-Michel Aulas, Chairman of Olympique Lyon soccer team and owner of the new Grand Stade, attends a media conference in the Grand Stade stadium in Decines, near Lyon, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/Files

PARIS Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas was left fuming after Spanish police allegedly used excessive force when they charged the French club's fans ahead of the team's Champions League game at Sevilla on Tuesday.

"Incomprehensible aggression", Aulas was quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe on Wednesday.

A senior member of the supporters' group "The Bad Gones" said four fans were to appear before a judge on Wednesday.

"It is essential for us that our version (of the events), which will be supported by the numerous pieces of footage, be heard," Benoit, whose full name was not disclosed, told L'Equipe.

"We were violently charged by the police when we arrived at the stadium, especially by the mounted police," he added.

"It happened before the OL officials and the UEFA delegates, who were shocked and outraged.

Two fans were seriously hurt. One sustained a broken collarbone and the other had his skull cracked open.

European governing body's UEFA did not immediately respond to a text message from Reuters.

Sevilla won the game 1-0.

