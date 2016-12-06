Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Attacking midfielder Mario Goetze has been ruled out of Borussia Dortmund's Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to a knee injury, the German club said on Tuesday.
Dortmund said the injury to the 24-year-old was minor, adding that he had a chance of making the squad for the trip to Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
The German side are top of Group F and a point in Madrid on Wednesday would see them through to the Champions League knockout stages as group winners.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.