MADRID Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata is back in full training ahead of Wednesday's crunch Champions League game at home to Borussia Dortmund which will decide who wins Group F.

The 24-year-old joined his team mates on Monday for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury in Spain's 2-2 draw with England in a friendly at Wembley on Nov. 15.

Brazilian right-back Danilo and Portuguese defender Fabio Coentrao sat out Saturday's 1-1 Liga draw at Barcelona with minor muscular problems but also took part in Monday's session.

Cristiano Ronaldo trained separately indoors but the Portugal forward is expected to start against Dortmund.

Zinedine Zidane's Real side have already qualified for the round of 16 but must beat leaders Dortmund, who are two points ahead, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to win the section.

Real are six points clear of Barcelona atop La Liga and will equal the club record of 34 games unbeaten in all competitions set in the 1988-89 campaign if they avoid defeat on Wednesday.

