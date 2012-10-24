Malaga's Joaquin Sanchez (L) gets control of the ball past AC Milan's Francesco Acerbi during their Champions League Group C soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MALAGA, Spain Champions League debutants Malaga stunned seven-times winners AC Milan when Joaquin made up for missing a penalty with the winner in a memorable 1-0 Group C victory on Wednesday.

After Kevin Constant had brought down Jesus Gamez on the edge of the area, former Spain winger Joaquin drove his 44th-minute spot kick high towards goal but it skimmed the top of the crossbar and flew into the crowd.

However, he made no mistake in the 64th minute when played through by Manuel Iturra and his low shot beat Milan goalkeeper Marco Amelia and went in off the post to give Malaga an impressive three wins out of three.

It was a sweet moment for the 31-year-old crowd favourite, who fluffed a spot kick against Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday but went on to score the winner in a 2-1 success.

With three of six matches played, Malaga have nine points, with Milan on four. Zenit St Petersburg have three after their 1-0 win at home to Anderlecht, with the Belgian side on one.

Milan, who have made a woeful start to their Serie A campaign after selling several of their best players, had little to offer, with Stephan El Shaarawy the only genuine threat.

The 19-year-old drew a sharp save from Willy Caballero late on and defender Philippe Mexes missed a good chance at a corner but Milan were well beaten.

It was a memorable night for the home fans thronging their 29,500-capacity Rosaleda stadium and they were in fine voice despite the heavy rain and thoroughly enjoying probably the biggest game in the club's history.

Joaquin was given a huge ovation when he was replaced by Duda in the 85th minute. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)