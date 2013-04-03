Malaga's Jeremy Toulalan runs with the ball challenged by Borussia Dortmund's Sebastian Keh (L) and Marco Reus (R) during their Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

MALAGA, Spain Debutants Malaga kept their Champions League dream very much alive when they held Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund to a 0-0 draw in their quarter-final first leg at the Rosaleda on Wednesday.

Malaga goalkeeper Willy Caballero was in inspired form for the Qatar-owned La Liga club and the home side created several chances in an entertaining clash between two attack-minded sides.

Dortmund's Mario Goetze was twice clean through on goal in the first half but was unable to get the better of Caballero and the Germany international skewed a shot wide when well placed 25 minutes from time.

Isco had Malaga's best chance in the 66th minute when he smashed a first-time shot through a crowd of players but Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller punched the ball away to leave the teams goalless ahead of Tuesday's return leg in Germany.

"We weren't able to score but let's see what we can do in the return leg next week," Caballero said in an interview with Spanish television broadcast Canal Plus.

"It was my turn to participate tonight and let's hope it's all going to be worth something in a week's time," added the Argentine.

"We have a week to keep studying them and hopefully we can get a result over there."

Malaga had the first clear chance of the match in the seventh minute when Javier Saviola found space in the area but sent his close-range effort wide of Weidenfeller's left post.

Dortmund gradually began to assert themselves and after Willy had twice denied Goetze, Martin Demichelis sprinted across to steal the ball from Robert Lewandowski as he bore down on goal.

SHARP SAVE

Malaga captain Weligton, who was booked in the 31st minute and will be suspended for the second leg, forced Weidenfeller into a sharp save three minutes before the break before Caballero palmed away a powerful Sebastian Kehl drive.

Dortmund were immediately on the attack in the second half and Lewandowski fluffed a shot when well placed in the 47th minute.

As the match wore on and the Dortmund players began to tire Malaga were able to exert more control and there were far fewer scoring chances as both teams tempered their attacking instincts to avoid conceding a late goal.

Malaga midfielder Manuel Iturra picked up a late booking which means he will also be suspended for the second leg.

"I am sure that whoever comes in (to replace Weligton and Iturra) will do just as good a job," Caballero said. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Ed Osmond)