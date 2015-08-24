MALMO Aug 24 Malmo boss Age Hareide has criticised British media for mistranslating a Swedish expression ahead of Tuesday's Champions League playoff second leg against Celtic.

The Norwegian rounded on reporters for bringing up comments made by Malmo goalkeeper Johan Wiland who referred to Celtic players as "pigs" following his team's 3-2 defeat in Glasgow in the first leg.

"A pig is something else in English to what it is in Scandinavia," an angry Hareide told a news conference on Monday.

"You have a word (in English), it starts with f and ends with k and you say it all the time. It's not a swear word in Scandinavia. You have to have respect for other languages as well.

"To play like a pig is to play dirty. As Markus Rosenberg said, it was a tough game but not a dirty game," added Hareide in reference to his Malmo captain.

"That's why I'm upset with the press. You just translate things, put them in headlines to get something out of it."

Malmo welcome back Rosenberg and midfielder Enock Adu who were both suspended for the first leg.

The winners go through to the lucrative group stages of the Champions League. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)