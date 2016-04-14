Manchester City have been charged by UEFA after fireworks were set off during their 1-0 Champions League quarter-final, second-leg win over Paris St Germain on Tuesday night.

City beat PSG 3-2 on aggregate to advance to the tournament's semi-finals.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League second-leg quarter-final between Manchester City FC and Paris St Germain (1-0) played on April 12 in England," European football's governing body said in a statement.

"Charges against Manchester City FC: Setting off of fireworks - Art. 16 (2) of the Uefa disciplinary regulations."

UEFA's disciplinary body will hear the case on May 19.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)