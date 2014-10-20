Manchester City's Frank Lampard is carried off injured during their English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Manchester City will be without midfielder Frank Lampard for Tuesday's Champions League trip away to CSKA Moscow after he was injured in his side's 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Former Chelsea stalwart Lampard, on loan from New York City FC for six months, damaged his thigh making a tackle against Spurs and left the field on a stretcher.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Monday that Lampard had not travelled with the squad for the vital Group E match that will be played behind closed doors after UEFA punished CSKA for racist chanting by their fans.

City have managed only one point from their opening two Champions League games and need to beat bottom-placed CSKA to keep in touch with Bayern Munich and Roma.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)