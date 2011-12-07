MANCHESTER, England Dec 7 Manchester City
beat a weakened Bayern Munich side 2-0 on Wednesday but it was
not enough to stop the Champions League debutants making a
group-stage exit.
City, needing a win as well as Napoli to drop points at
Villarreal in order to progress, went on the offensive from the
start against the Group A winners but had to wait until the 36th
minute for their opener.
It came with David Silva's low shot from 20 metres out
after a neat flick by Edin Dzeko, who was the provider for their
second, seven minutes after the restart, as his pass found a
charging Yaya Toure who finished calmly.
City achieved their part of the equation that would take
them through alongside Bayern but with Napoli winning 2-0 at
Villarreal it was not enough for the English side, who now go
through to the Europa League round of 32.
