MANCHESTER, England Oct 3 Mario Balotelli scored with a last-minute penalty to earn Manchester City a Champions League lifeline in a 1-1 home draw with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The German side took the lead when Marco Reus pounced on a poor cross-field pass from City substitute Jack Rodwell to race clear and finish past City keeper Joe Hart on 61 minutes.

Dortmund continued to dominate and were thwarted on several occasions by fantastic saves from Hart but were made to pay in the dying seconds when Sergio Aguero struck the ball against the arm of Neven Subotic.

Referee Pavel Kralovec pointed to the spot and Italian Balotelli calmly stroked the ball low into the net to give the English champions their first point in Group B. Dortmund are second on four points, two behind leaders Real Madrid. (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)