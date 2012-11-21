MANCHESTER, England Nov 21 Real Madrid qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, knocking out Manchester City in the process, after a pulsating 1-1 Group D draw at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday which Real ended with 10 men.

Real went ahead after 10 minutes when Karim Benzema was left unmarked and in space to score with the goal at his mercy, but City, outplayed in the first half, improved in the second and equalised with a Sergio Aguero penalty after 74 minutes.

Real defender Alvaro Arbeloa was sent off for fouling Aguero and conceding the penalty which the Argentine swept home having missed a golden opportunity to score in the 65th minute when Iker Casillas made a point-blank save.

Former Manchester United favourite Cristiano Ronaldo, playing back in the city for the first time since he left United three years ago, was booed every time he touched the ball, but had the last laugh as City went out. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Sonia Oxley)