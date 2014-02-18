Soccer-Fellaini sent off as United hold on for goalless draw at City
* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero
MANCHESTER, England Feb 18 Barcelona took control of their Champions League round of 16 tie against 10-man Manchester City on Tuesday when they won 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium thanks to a Lionel Messi penalty and a late strike from Dani Alves.
Messi, tripped by Martin Demichelis on the edge of the box, which earned the defender a red card, scored after 54 minutes to give the four-time European champions the lead over City, who were playing in the knockout rounds for the first time.
Alves scored in stoppage time when he shot through the legs of City goalkeeper Joe Hart after a marauding run down the right.
The visitors dominated the opening 20 minutes and finished far stronger against City, who seemed overawed by the occasion.
The two sides, who had scored 228 goals between them this season, failed to produce the goalfest that many expected.
The two away goals Barcelona did score have given them a huge advantage going into the second leg on March 12. (Reporting by Mike Collett)
* Fellaini sent off in 84th minute for clash with City's Aguero
April 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Thursday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 17 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Christian Benteke (Crystal P