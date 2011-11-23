By Sonia Oxley
City's shiny veneer of invincible domestic form has been scraped
off in Europe to leave manager Roberto Mancini giving his team
of big-money signings only a 30 percent chance of reaching the
Champions League knockout stages.
A nine-match unbeaten run and the confidence that comes with
that counted for nothing on Tuesday when they conceded two
"stupid" goals to lose 2-1 at Napoli as the debutants learned
they really should not try to run before they can walk.
Aiming to qualify from the group at the first time of asking
would be a bold move for any team but in City's case it had
looked a reasonable target given their stunning start to the
Premier League campaign and huge outlay on quality players.
To stay in the continent's elite club competition they need
to beat Group C winners Bayern Munich in their final game at
home next month, while also hoping Napoli do not defeat already
eliminated Villarreal.
"I give 70 percent chance to Napoli and 30 percent chance to
us," was Mancini's frank and possibly optimistic assessment of
the situation given Villarreal have yet to pick up a point.
"We should still believe because it is my opinion that
Villarreal can get a result against Napoli."
More likely than not, the world's richest club will finish
third and drop into the Europa League, reminding them that a
club aiming to win its first English top-flight title since 1968
still has some way to go before it can party with the big boys.
STAGE FRIGHT
While City have been running riot in the English league,
scoring at will and making easy work of even the most formidable
defences, they have suffered stage fright in Europe.
A 1-1 draw at home to Napoli in their group opener was put
down to first night nerves as they had plenty of chances, while
their 2-0 defeat at Bayern in the next match was dominated by
the Carlos Tevez debacle when he refused to warm-up.
They appeared to have got themselves back on track with
successive wins over Villarreal before unravelling at Napoli,
also first-timers and with a considerably smaller budget.
Mancini's men enjoyed plenty of possession in Naples and had
their chances but defensively they looked vulnerable against
their fired-up opponents.
Conceding soft goals has been something of a problem in the
Premier League -- Newcastle United's 89th minute consolation on
Saturday being a case in point -- but a goal machine that has
scored 42 in 12 domestic league games has masked the issue.
Against the continent's best, that weakness has been exposed
with City conceding six times in five games and this time
playmaker David Silva's tricky passes and Mario Balotelli's eye
for goal have not been able to dig them out of a hole.
"We conceded two stupid goals because we knew (Edinson)
Cavani likes the near post and for the second he had far too
much room, so we didn't help ourselves in that respect," Mancini
said of the Italian team's double goalscorer.
"I don't think we deserved to lose this game, but at the
same time, it is impossible for us to go and score three or four
goals every game.
"We have one more game and everything is possible in
football -- as long as we believe in ourselves and that anything
can happen. I think Villarreal will get a result against Napoli
and then the rest is up to us."
