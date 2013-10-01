MANCHESTER, England Oct 1 Manchester City midfielder David Silva is likely to play some part in their Champions League match at home to Bayern Munich after missing the past month through injury, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on the eve of Wednesday's game.

The Spaniard, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury, trained with the rest of the squad on Tuesday before the Group D clash with the European champions at the Etihad Stadium.

"David is tomorrow in the squad list, I think he can play at least some minutes tomorrow," Pellegrini told a news conference.

The sides meet with City having won their group opener at Viktoria Plzen 3-0 and Bayern having beaten CSKA Moscow by the same scoreline. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond)