MANCHESTER, England Oct 2 Bayern Munich thumped hosts Manchester City 3-1 in their Champions League Group D encounter on Wednesday as the holders taught the English side they still have a lot to learn if they are to achieve continental success.

Pep Guardiola's side got off to the perfect start with Franck Ribery's seventh-minute opener from a straightforward long-range shot that City keeper Joe Hart inexplicably failed to keep out and the German champions never looked back.

Thomas Mueller rounded Hart to double their lead 11 minutes into the second half, while Arjen Robben beat the floundering England keeper at his near post for the third on the hour.

City substitute Alvaro Negredo pulled one back for the hosts in the 80th minute and Bayern's Jerome Boateng was shown a red card four minutes from time, with David Silva hitting the bar from the resulting free kick but it was too little too late as Bayern took charge of Group D with a maximum six points from two games. (Editing by Clare Fallon)