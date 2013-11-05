MANCHESTER, England Nov 5 Alvaro Negredo scored a hat-trick and Sergio Aguero put away two goals to fire Manchester City into their first Champions League knockout phase on Tuesday, in a 5-2 rout of CSKA Moscow.

Argentine Aguero took less than three minutes to put City in front with a penalty, then showed sublime skill in the 20th minute, turning Sergei Ignashevic and rolling the ball into the bottom corner of the Russians' net.

Spain striker Negredo scored either side of halftime fed by Aguero and the lively Sami Nasri, then heaped on the misery with a header in the dying seconds of the game. Brief lapses in City concentration late in the first half and halfway through the second allowed dangerous Ivory Coast striker Seydon Doumbia to pull two back for the visitors.

The result gave Manuel Pellegrini's side nine points in Group D and propelled them into the knockout phase, alongside holders Bayern Munich, after two humiliating seasons when they failed to progress under former coach Roberto Mancini. (Reporting by Clare Lovell in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)