MANCHESTER, England Nov 5 Alvaro Negredo scored a hat-trick and Sergio Aguero added two goals to fire Manchester City into their first Champions League knockout phase on Tuesday, with a commanding 5-2 win over CSKA Moscow.

Aguero, lively from kickoff at the Etihad Stadium, took less than three minutes to put City in front with a penalty after Zoran Tosic brought down David Silva in the area.

He rocketed the spot kick into the top right corner of Igor Akinfeev's net for his sixth goal in successive games.

In the 20th minute the Argentine turned defender Sergei Ignashevich with a cheeky backheel after a Sami Nasri pass and found the bottom corner of the net.

Aguero also created the third goal half an hour into the game, cutting back a low cross from the right into the path of striker Negredo for an easy tap in.

Negredo put the match beyond the struggling Russians six minutes into the second half after a fine piece of skill from captain Yaya Toure broke the offside trap and Nasri flicked a volley into the Spaniard's path.

He piled on the misery for the Moscow side in the dying moments, heading home from a cross to the back post by substitute James Milner.

CSKA, who went down 2-1 in the home fixture two weeks ago, took advantage of a loss of City concentration in first-half injury time, when Swedish midfielder Pontus Wernbloom pushed past the defence and rode a lucky bounce to feed Ivorian striker Seydon Doumbia.

Doumbia scored his second consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 71st minute after French fullback Gael Clichy grappled him to the ground as he powered into the City area.

The result gave Manuel Pellegrini's side nine points in Group D and propelled them into the knockout phase alongside holders Bayern Munich, after two humiliating seasons when they failed to progress under former coach Roberto Mancini.

Bayern have 12 points after beating Viktoria Plzen 1-0 away, CSKA have three and Plzen none.

Some 500 CSKA fans travelled to Manchester but there was no sign of the racist chanting that had marred the fixture in Moscow. (Reporting by Clare Lovell in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)