MANCHESTER, England Nov 21 Jose Mourinho hailed his players for withstanding Manchester City's "thousands of attacking options" as Real Madrid held on for a 1-1 draw that put them through to the Champions League last 16 at their rivals' expense on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old Portuguese, presented with a plaque by UEFA after becoming the youngest man to coach in 100 Champions League matches, was surprised the mega-rich English champions had failed to progress from Group D.

His century was not quite the perfect day as the Spaniards had Alvaro Arbeloa sent off and only progressed from the group as runners-up behind Borussia Dortmund but that did not seem to bother him.

"When it got to 1-1, and it was 10 versus 11, City seemed to have thousands of attacking options, they had (Carlos) Tevez, (Sergio) Aguero, David Silva, Edin Dzeko and we just had 10 men," he told a news conference.

"But we managed to hold on, we resisted, we knew how to control the game and the main thing is it's mission accomplished, we qualified. You can't win when it's 10 against 11. We played to draw the game and we did it."

City's failure to reach the knockout stage for a second successive season was something of a shock to Mourinho, even if the group featured four national champions.

"It is incredible when you look at the array of players they have here, it is incredible they have been eliminated from the group stages two years running," he said.

His counterpart Roberto Mancini was left pondering costly errors that brought a premature end to City's second foray into Europe's elite competition.

"If we think we can win a Champions League after two years, I think we are crazy. We are a good team, but we made some mistakes," the Italian told reporters.

"This group was very difficult and we started with a defeat against Madrid in Madrid when we were 2-1 up with four minutes to go and lost, and everything was complicated after that result."

NO FEAR

Asked if he feared losing his job as Chelsea's Roberto Di Matteo had earlier in the day, he replied: "No, why? ... I don't fear this."

Real took a 10th minute lead through Karim Benzema but City equalised after 74 minutes when Arbeloa was sent off for a foul on Sergio Aguero, who took the resulting penalty and scored.

Mancini was left to concentrate on City retaining their Premier League title - and a possible assault on the Europa League if they finish third in the group

Mourinho, meanwhile, was delighted his team had survived what he said was a tough encounter at the home of the English champions.

"We played a great game tonight, particularly in the first half and did enough to win the game by a reasonably comfortable margin maybe by 2-0," he said.

"We dominated and controlled the game throughout the first half but of course City came back in the second half."

There is little love lost between Mancini and Mourinho, both former Inter Milan coaches, and the Portuguese also had time for a playful dig at his Italian adversary.

"It is good for Roberto now, he can concentrate on the Premier League," he said.

"But I am pleased that Manchester City were the big team to go out because the club will show patience with him. If I had gone out of the Champions League tonight, the Spanish press would not let me return to Madrid." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Sonia Oxley)