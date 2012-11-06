Soccer-Madrid hailed as "Masters of the Universe" after crushing Juve
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid dominated the front and back pages of Spanish newspapers on Sunday after they beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup.
(Fixes time of second Ajax goal)
Nov 6 Manchester City 2 Ajax Amsterdam 2 - C hampions League Group D result.
At the Etihad Stadium:
Scorers:
Manchester City: Yaya Toure 22, Sergio Aguero 74
Ajax Amsterdam: Siem de Jong 10, 17
Halftime: 1-2
Teams:
Manchester City: 1-Joe Hart; 5-Pablo Zabaleta, 4-Vincent Kompany, 33-Matija Nastasic, 22-Gael Clichy; 8-Samir Nasri, 14-Javi Garcia (45-Mario Balotelli 46), 42-Yaya Toure, 18-Gareth Barry (13-Aleksandar Kolarov 85); 16-Sergio Aguero, 32-Carlos Tevez (10-Edin Dzeko 66)
Ajax Amsterdam: 1-Kenneth Vermeer; 24-Ricardo van Rhijn, 3-Toby Alderweireld, 4-Niklas Moisander, 17-Daley Blind; 10-Siem de Jong, 5-Christian Poulsen (39-Viktor Fischer 87), 20-Lasse Schone (6-Eyong Enoh 78); 8-Christian Eriksen, 21-Derk Boerrigter (19-Tobias Sana 90+3), 49-Ryan Babel
Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark) (Editing by Toby Davis)
June 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Quarterfinal matches on Sunday Quarterfinal Sunday, June 4 Portugal U-20 - Uruguay U-20 2-2 (halftime: 2-1, 90 mins: 2-2, penalty shootout: 4-5) Uruguay U-20 win 5-4 on penalties. Venezuela U-20 - United States U-20 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Monday, June 5 Italy U-20 v Zambia U-20 (0800) Mexico U-20 v England U-20 (