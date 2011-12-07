MANCHESTER, England, Dec 7 Teams for
Wednesday's Champions League Group A match between Manchester
City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad stadium:
Manchester City: 25-Joe Hart; 15-Stefan Savic, 4-Vincent
Kompany, 6-Joleon Lescott, 22-Gael Clichy; 18-Gareth Barry,
19-Samir Nasri, 42-Yaya Toure, 21-David Silva; 16-Sergio Aguero,
10-Edin Dzeko
Bayern Munich: 22-Joerg Butt; 13-Rafinha, 17-Jerome Boateng,
28-Holger Badstuber, 26-Diego Contento; 23-Danijel Pranjic,
27-David Alaba, 30-Luiz Gustavo, 44-Anatoliy Tymoshchuk; 9-Nils
Petersen, 11-Ivica Olic
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
