MANCHESTER, England, Dec 7 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group A match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad stadium: Manchester City: 25-Joe Hart; 15-Stefan Savic, 4-Vincent Kompany, 6-Joleon Lescott, 22-Gael Clichy; 18-Gareth Barry, 19-Samir Nasri, 42-Yaya Toure, 21-David Silva; 16-Sergio Aguero, 10-Edin Dzeko Bayern Munich: 22-Joerg Butt; 13-Rafinha, 17-Jerome Boateng, 28-Holger Badstuber, 26-Diego Contento; 23-Danijel Pranjic, 27-David Alaba, 30-Luiz Gustavo, 44-Anatoliy Tymoshchuk; 9-Nils Petersen, 11-Ivica Olic Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France) (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Tom Pilcher)