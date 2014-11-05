MARIBOR, Slovenia Nov 5 Chelsea stretched their unbeaten start to the season to a club record-equalling 16 games with a 1-1 Champions League draw against Maribor on Wednesday but the 2012 winners were given a mighty scare.

The Slovenian upstarts, destroyed 6-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, took the lead in the 50th minute when Macedonia winger Agim Ibraimi curled in a spectacular left-foot shot from the corner of the box.

Maribor had a great chance to make it 2-0 on the hour when the unmarked Luka Zahovic blazed the ball over the bar from six metres with an open goal at his mercy.

Chelsea suddenly upped the tempo and it came as no surprise when Nemanja Matic equalised with a tap-in at the far post after captain John Terry had headed on a right-wing corner from Cesc Fabregas.

(Additional reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond)