Football - Manchester City v Sevilla - UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group D - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 21/10/15Scarf outside the stadium before the matchAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) arrested five people, three of them Polish football fans, when a brawl broke out in the city centre before Manchester City played Sevilla in a Champions League group match on Wednesday.

The fight took place in Shambles Square and police officers arriving at around 1530 local time (1430GMT) to deal with the trouble.

One man was treated for a head injury and GMP confirmed the arrests in a statement on its Twitter feed.

Video footage of the incident posted on the internet showed men throwing tables, chairs, bicycles and other objects at each other and trying to smash down a restaurant's glass partitions.

It is unclear what sparked the violence, although reports in Spain suggested fans of Polish club Slask Wroclaw sparked the trouble following violence when Slask and Sevilla met in the Europa League in 2013.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)