MANCHESTER, March 15 Manchester City kept a lifeless Dynamo Kiev in check to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time on Tuesday with a 0-0 draw that came at an injury cost for the English side.

City captain Vincent Kompany limped off after five minutes with a muscle problem and Nicolas Otamendi followed soon after as the hosts moved into the last eight with a 3-1 aggregate success that was entirely due to their first-leg victory.

There was little in terms of goalmouth action throughout the return leg at the Etihad Stadium, with City having the game's best chance when Jesus Navas hit the post midway through the second half.

City, who were knocked out in the last 16 by Barcelona in the past two seasons and face local rivals Manchester United in a domestic derby on Sunday, only looked like conceding at the end when keeper Joe Hart saved well from Vitaliy Buyalskiy. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)