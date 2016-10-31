LONDON Barcelona coach Luis Enrique gave an upbeat message ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game at Manchester City despite being without Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Jeremy Mathieu, Andres Iniesta and Aleix Vidal through injury.

"I have full confidence in all the players that I have," Luis Enrique told a news conference on Monday.

Turkish midfielder Arda Turan is fit to return for Barca though after injury kept him out of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Granada in La Liga.

Barca beat City 4-0 at the Nou Camp earlier this month and have won all three games in Group C.

"What is positive for us is that we can progress and top the group," Luis Enrique said. "We need to play a great game and play at a high level.

"If we qualify with two games to spare it means we have done a very good job."

Pep Guardiola's City won for the first time in seven matches in all competitions when they beat West Bromwich Albion 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

"City had deserved to win in previous games," Luis Enrique said. "I don't think it would have mattered if they had gone into the game with a different result."

Former Barca coach Guardiola has already announced that Sergio Aguero will start up front after being left out of the clash at the Nou Camp.

"We expect changes because that is what Pep does and we have to be on the alert," Luis Enrique said.

City are second in the table with four points.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)