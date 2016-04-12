MANCHESTER, April 12 Manchester City reached the semi-finals of the Champions league for the first time after a superb curling shot from Kevin de Bruyne gave them a 1-0 second leg win over Paris St Germain that sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory on Tuesday.

The Belgian picked his spot perfectly with 14 minutes remaining, firing past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp as PSG went out of the competition in the quarter-finals for the fourth successive season.

City should have taken the lead at the Etihad Stadium in the first half when Trapp brought down Sergio Aguero to concede a penalty, but the normally lethal Argentine fired his spotkick wide of Trapp's left-hand post.

City would have advanced on the away goals rule if the game had finished 0-0 or 1-1 following last week's 2-2 draw in Paris, but the final scoreline just about reflected City's superiority in a tense, dramatic match. (Editing by Toby Davis)