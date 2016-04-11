Manchester City will not settle for a goalless draw against Paris St Germain even though that result would send them into the Champions League semi-finals because it would go against their philosophy, manager Manuel Pellegrini said.

City head into Tuesday's second leg quarter-final clash at the Etihad Stadium with a slight advantage having drawn 2-2 against the French champions in Paris last week.

"The most important aspect of this team is to score. Do we think we need to draw 0-0? That's not the way we normally play. I don't think one of the team is favourites," Pellegrini told reporters on Monday.

"We went there to try and win the game and tomorrow we’ll do exactly the same. The important thing is to focus on getting to semi. After that you look at your opponent. We must play with the same trust."

Tuesday's clash comes too early for injured captain Vincent Kompany and winger Raheem Sterling, but midfielder David Silva, who missed Saturday's Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion with an ankle problem, is in the squad.

Defender Eliaquim Mangala has come under scrutiny after a string of erratic performances but right back Bacary Sagna has backed his French compatriot to more than hold his own against PSG's star-studded attack.

"Mangala has been strong in recent games so with or without Kompany we have a good team. The first leg is in the past. You can only look forward. We're at home in front of our fans," Sagna said.

"I'm sure we can deal with the pressure. To qualify would be amazing, I know PSG are going to come here to give us problems. I'm sure we can do it again."

