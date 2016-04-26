Football Soccer - Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England - 26/4/16Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of their Champions League semi-final, first leg at Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Portuguese striker, the top scorer in this season's competition with 16 goals, has been struggling with a thigh strain and was not even listed among the substitutes by UEFA.

Ronaldo had trained on Monday with the 10-times European champions and was expected to return to the side, having missed the 3-2 La Liga win against Rayo Vallecano at the weekend.

Real's talisman has scored 47 goals in all competitions this season and his absence will be a huge boost to Manchester City as they prepare for their first European semi-final in 45 years.

Lucas Vasquez was drafted into the team by manager Zinedine Zidane to fill the void left by Ronaldo, featuring alongside Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in a three-pronged attack.

