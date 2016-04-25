LONDON, April 25 Midfielder Yaya Toure will almost certainly miss Manchester City's Champions League semi-final, first leg at home against Real Madrid on Tuesday after failing to recover from injury.

"I think Yaya will be out. He hasn't recovered from a muscle injury," City manager Manuel Pellegrini said at his pre-match news conference on Monday.

The absence of Toure, a former Barcelona powerhous, will be a blow to City as they take on the 10-time European champions. Pellegrini said Toure may not recover for next week's second leg.

City are playing in their first European semi-final for 45 years. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Mark Heinrich)