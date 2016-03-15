Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has said a first Champions League quarter-final will not be enough and the English side should be aiming to lift the trophy with the talent in their squad.

Manuel Pellegrini's side hold a 3-1 lead over Ukrainian champions Dynamo Kyiv ahead of Tuesday's Last 16 second leg home clash, but the former Liverpool attacker is already eyeing a spot in the May 28 final at the San Siro in Milan.

"With the players we've got in this team, we should be trying to go all the way, because we have ability and if we can all pull together, I can see us going as far as we want to," Sterling told the club's website.

"We've got two good players for every position who can challenge and give the manager a headache for every game.

"We should be looking to push on in the Champions League and not just aim for the quarter final but look further beyond that, and hopefully the final. That's the reason why I came here... be a part of a team that's pushing for big tournaments like this."

City have already won the League Cup this season and the Champions League looks like their best chance of adding to their trophy haul as they trail leaders Leicester City by 12 points in the Premier League with nine matches remaining.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)